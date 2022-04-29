Listed by Ryan Kelly at VIP Properties, LLC (605) 391-3203. Come view this one of a kind spectacular home on the Red Rock golf course in the coveted Red Rock Estates. This home is welcoming with it's spacious 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 car attached garage with 360 degree views from the hills to the golf course. The master suite has it all including a glass shower, separate tub, double vanity, and a luxurious walk in closet. The large kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances. The upper level has everyone's dream theater room.
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $899,900
