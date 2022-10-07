 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid Ciyt - $459,900

Open House Sunday (10/9) 11:30-1!! Listed by Alissa Hurley, 605-519-4744, Keller Williams Realty. Quality-built 2020 home in Buffalo Crossing. This home is conveniently located near medical facilities, Black Hills Energy, and west side schools offering a bright, open concept. Kitchen offers self-closing cabinets, custom tile, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and pantry. Living & dining look out onto the low maintenance/drought tolerant yard (seeded with multiple varieties of Kentucky bluegrass) and provide access to the maintenance free deck. Master bedroom features attached bath w/ custom tiled shower, soaker tub & walk-in closet. LVP & carpet flooring are basically new-never had shoes on them. Basement was professionally finished by builder and includes 2 bedrooms, nice bath, and very large family room with walkout to backyard. Ample storage throughout. Plenty of parking with attached oversized 2-car garage and parking pad. Buyer & buyer agent to verify all MLS information.

