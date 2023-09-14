A beautiful country acreage with updated 4bd - 2 ba Split-foyer with tuck under 1 car oversized garage and horse barn. Mature Cottonwoods, Ash, Elm, Russian Olive, and Chokecherry add to the natural and improved landscaping.
4 Bedroom Home in Sturgis - $665,000
These are some of the most luxurious homes on the Rapid City market.
