4 Bedroom Home in Summerset - $289,900

This well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath townhome sits on a spacious corner lot. It offers a nice fenced in backyard. If you've been looking for a clean, well-maintained home here is your chance! The main level offers an open layout with vaulted ceilings with access to the backyard from the kitchen. Washer and Dryer are conveniently located on the main level. Basement offers ample storage and a walk-in closet. Home is nicely landscaped and features a sprinkler system. Don't miss this one! Listed by Jeffery Christians Christians Team Keller Williams, 605-340-0768.

