4 Bedroom Home in Summerset - $385,000

Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams Realty. Great 4 bed / 3 bath ranch style home in the desirable Summerset! Main floor has 2 beds (including master), 2 baths, spacious kitchen, and open living room with vaulted ceiling. Very open and bright. Flooring updated in 2019. Kitchen is a dream with ample counter space and stainless steel appliances. Great for entertaining with French door from living room leading to back deck. Fantastic master bedroom has plenty of space, large windows for natural light, walk-in closet, and attached bath with glass barn door. Downstairs is a large family room, 2 bedrooms, and bathroom. Family room has built-in shelves and easily separates into zones for added functionality. Large window wells bring in great light. Private backyard with wood fence and extra large space (26x45) for RV or boat parking parking. New roof 2020. New siding, gutters, A/C, furnace, water heater 2021. Buyer & buyer agent to verify MLS data & measurements.