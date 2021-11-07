Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams Realty. Great 4 bed / 3 bath ranch style home in the desirable Summerset! Main floor has 2 beds (including master), 2 baths, spacious kitchen, and open living room with vaulted ceiling. Very open and bright. Flooring updated in 2019. Kitchen is a dream with ample counter space and stainless steel appliances. Great for entertaining with French door from living room leading to back deck. Fantastic master bedroom has plenty of space, large windows for natural light, walk-in closet, and attached bath with glass barn door. Downstairs is a large family room, 2 bedrooms, and bathroom. Family room has built-in shelves and easily separates into zones for added functionality. Large window wells bring in great light. Private backyard with wood fence and extra large space (26x45) for RV or boat parking parking. New roof 2020. New siding, gutters, A/C, furnace, water heater 2021. Buyer & buyer agent to verify MLS data & measurements.
4 Bedroom Home in Summerset - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Although he’s now retired, Louie, the buckskin gelding that carried Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs to barrel racing prominence, has been accorded a…
Central girls basketball penalized for rules violation, and other notes from Wednesday’s SDHSAA meeting
Advisory committees also made changes to State events for track and field and tennis
The sheriff who responded to the scene of a fatal car crash caused by the South Dakota attorney general last year has died, the Hyde County Sh…
Street gang members in Rapid City are becoming less fearful of consequences.
Two Rapid City men have been arrested in connection to the death of 24-year-old Dhani I. Aronson, whose body was found Monday in a ditch.
One of two men arrested in connection with the death of 24-year-old Dhani I. Aronson is facing a murder charge.Andrew Thorson, 29, has been ch…
Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education member Breanna Funke announced Tuesday night that she is leaving the board as soon as a replacement…
Rapid City issued its first provisional license for a medical cannabis dispensary on Tuesday.
A little lesson on mail delivery. SF is the main distribution point in this area. Your order may have been in a container along with hundreds …
The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that Academy Award nominated actor Graham Greene will be in attendance for the team's Dances with Wolve…