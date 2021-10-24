 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Summerset - $389,900

Listed by Cory Williams, The Real Estate Center, 605-490-3045. You'll find nearly every sought after feature in this beautiful and well cared for home. The main floor features 3 bedrooms, main floor laundry, master bath with walk in shower and large walk in closet, new LVP flooring throughout most of the main floor, gas fireplace, open kitchen with tile backsplash, stainless appliances, breakfast seating, and dining room that walks out to a large deck and beautiful back yard. The basement has a large 4th bedroom, 3rd full bathroom, utility/storage room, and a great 16x43 family room with wet bar. The sectional in the basement stays with the house! Outside you'll find a beautifully landscaped yard with raised flower and garden beds, camper/boat parking, shed, covered front stoop, large deck that walks down to a 32' patio and a fully fenced back yard. New siding and roof in 2020.

