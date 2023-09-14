Listed by Tarri Sorenson & John Preston of Battle Creek Agency, 605-787-0157. This beautiful home has so much to offer! 4 easy to reach levels with a broad floor plan makes it very spacious. Large windows and a skylight allow for great natural light. Home has a gas fireplace, jetted tub, large closets, professionally installed covered deck (complete with lights and fan) a bonus room that leads to the backyard and so much more. The 3-car garage has 1 bay partitioned off which would make a great workshop. Beautifully landscaped yard with sprinkler system, privacy fenced back yard, garden area and mature trees wrap up this perfect package. Don't wait, take a look today!