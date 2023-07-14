Proudly presented by Suzanne Nelson, Properties Unlimited Realty. Call/text 605.347.1488 for more information. This 4-bedroom, 3 bath home checks all the boxes! Ranch floor plan. 3 bedrooms on the main level. Main floor laundry. Heated 3-stall garage with 12 foot ceiling for all the storage! Primary bedroom with trayed ceiling, huge walk-in closet, and beautiful ensuite bath. Glass shower? You betcha. Vaulted ceilings in the open layout for the living room, dining, and kitchen areas. Towered kitchen cabinets with crown molding. Gas fireplace for ambiance and coziness through the colder months. 12x12 back deck is partially covered with built in seating and planter boxes for you to enjoy rain or shine. Kichenette/wet bar in the family room for entertaining all your friends. Bar seating, full size fridge, microwave, tv? Check, check, check! Privacy fenced backyard. Beautiful, but low maintenance landscaping. Covered front stoop. Unfinished area ready to become a 5th bedroom. Radon mitigation system already installed. Water softener. UV air purifier. Aprilaire whole house humidifier. Little touches throughout the home that make life easier: outlets in the eaves for Christmas lights, in-floor outlets for living room lamps, 10 ft gate in the privacy fence, extra outlets in the garage. If you are looking for a home that is comfortable and thoughtful and ready for your family - this is it!