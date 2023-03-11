Last month was 4-H Month in Nebraska, which Dawes County capped off with a Connect with 4-H event at the Extension Office.

Extension Assistant Tessa Reece said 22 kids got signed up for 4-H at the Connect event, but it certainly wasn’t the only activity for the organization in February. An annual special edition newspaper was put out featuring 4-H’er stories and articles written by staff members.

In partnership with Chadron Community Hospital, 4-H also celebrated the first baby of February.

Other activities include weekly themes. Feb. 1 started Spirit Week; Feb. 5 kicked off Volunteer Appreciation Week; Feb. 12 started Giving Back Week; Feb. 19 was Project Show and Tell; and Feb. 26 was Connect with 4-H.

Pallets celebrating the month could also be seen around town, put up by the Highland Huddlers and Happy Hustlers clubs. Reece added she also took some youth to the Feb. 28 Dawes County Commissioners meeting.

“4-H Month is just a Nebraska thing,” Reece clarified. “National 4-H has 4-H Week, but it’s just Nebraska that has 4-H Month.”

While many folks see heavy 4-H activity in February and during the Dawes County Fair, Reece pointed out there’s plenty throughout the year. She first pointed out that 4-H is in the schools, as she spend a lot of time teaching in the local after school programs. There are also field days, she said, where students can go to the fairgrounds and learn from 4-H staff.

There are also various project workshop days throughout the years, including the holiday-themed Maker Day in December and the leather workshop in February.

“We try to change up the subject or the focus,” Reece said, “and the idea is that kids can create projects they can later bring to Fair.”

Though the Connect event has passed, Reece said signups typically run from Oct. 1 through June 15 but fun open house events help people learn about 4-H before signing up.

Agriculture is a big part of 4-H, though kids can get involved in a wide range of activities. Sewing is a popular one, Reece said, as well as photography, cooking, crafts and shooting sports.

In addition to the Huddlers and Hustlers, Dawes County is also home to the Corn Valley Club — based out of Crawford — Junior Leaders and the Bordeaux Trappers. Reece noted the Junior Leaders is for ages 14 and up. While larger counties might have specific Shooting Sports or Cooking clubs, she said, those in Dawes County are not specific to any one project.

While clubs provide a way to meet other kids and collaborate, youth can also choose to work on their own. Reece added clubs across the state seem to be getting less popular. On average, Dawes County 4-H has about 175 kids each year, and has opportunities for kids age 5-18.

Shooting sports have competition outside of fair, and kids can also prepare speeches related to 4-H. There’s also livestock judging and range judging, and a progress show that acts as something of a practice run for fair.

At the recent Dawes County Commissioners meeting, Reece said one of the youth said 4-H has taught him things his friends and family could not.

From her own experience, Reece said 4-H could perhaps provide more opportunity to be leaders, as research shows this can go well toward helping youth feel they have a voice and a sense of leadership. She further added it’s a joy to see how happy kids get when they do 4-H projects and their desire to go every day.

“The biggest thing is 4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization,” Reece said, “and we believe in learning by doing. The 4-H motto is to make the best better, and provide youth with opportunities and experiences that provide skills for a lifetime.”

For those who would like more information, or to get signed up, call 308-432-3373. A scheduled for summer programs will be coming out in April. Reece emphasized any of the workshops are open to the public, but if kids want to take their projects to Fair they must be enrolled in 4-H.