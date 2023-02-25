Gymnasts from five states will compete this weekend in the largest home gymnastics meet in western South Dakota. The public is invited to cheer on competitors in the 40th annual Rushmore Invitational Gymnastics Meet.

The Rushmore Invitational Gymnastics Meet takes place Saturday and Sunday at Barnett Fieldhouse at The Monument in Rapid City. Doors open each day at 7:30 a.m. Hosted by Just Jymnastics and Gym Stars Booster Club, 450 gymnasts ages 5 to 18 will compete in balance beam, vault, uneven bars and floor exercise events.

“Our club does seven meets per year … and this is one of the seven,” said Tracy Ponto, owner of Just Jymnastics in Rapid City. “The kids train year-round between 12 and 20 hours per week. Our goal is to have kids compete collegiately.”

This invitational is bringing 19 clubs from South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Nebraska to the Black Hills. About 130 gymnasts from West River will compete, including kids and teens representing Just Jymnastics and the Rapid City Gymnastics Academy, Northern Hills Gymnastics in Sturgis, and the Spearfish Gymnastics Academy.

The Rushmore Invitational Gymnastics Meet schedule for Saturday is:

Session 1, 8:30 a.m. -- 72 gymnasts in Level 3

Session 2, 11:45 a.m. -- 58 gymnasts in Level 4

Session 3, 2:15 p.m. -- 54 gymnasts in Levels 5, 6 and 7

Session 4, 6:15 p.m. -- 61 gymnasts in Levels 8, 9, 10 and Xcel Platinum and Diamond

Sunday’s schedule is:

Session 5, 8:30 a.m. -- 59 gymnasts in Xcel Gold

Session 6, 11:15 a.m. -- 55 gymnasts in Xcel Silver

Session 7, 1:30 p.m. -- 89 gymnasts in Xcel Bronze and Level 2

Admission to the Rushmore Invitational Gymnastics Meet is $20 for adults and $5 for kids per session, or $35 for a weekend pass.