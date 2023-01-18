 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4th annual Chinook Days to top off celebration with pond hockey, snow sculptures this weekend
Spearfish is halfway through the 4th annual Chinook Days Festival, but there's plenty of time left to get in on the action. 

The nine-day festival began Jan. 13 and will end Sunday. The events celebrate the world-record fastest recorded temperature change, which happened in Spearfish on Jan. 22, 1943.

Around 7:30 a.m. that day, the temperature in Spearfish was -4 degrees. As the Chinook wind picked up, the temperature rose to 45 degrees in just two minutes, a world record 49-degree change that stands to this day. The temperature hit 54 degrees by 9 a.m., but dropped back to -4 degrees when the wind suddenly died. That sudden change caused windows to crack.

Chinook Pond Hockey Tournament

The Northern Hills Chinook Pond Hockey Tournament is set for Saturday and Sunday at Iron Creek Lake near Spearfish.

The weather isn't looking quite so harsh for this weekend, making it a perfect time to get out and enjoy the winter celebration.

— Friday: Chinook Days Snow Sculptures at Visit Spearfish. Carving starts at 1 p.m.; Jam-uary Concert at the Matthews Opera House & Art's Center at 7 p.m.

— Saturday: ChinookFest and Community Bonfire, both free, at the Lookout Amphitheater upper parking lot from 3-8 p.m. The bonfire starts at 5:30 p.m.; Chinook Days Yoga, 9 a.m. at Spearfish Brewing; Chinook Beerfest featuring 14 breweries, 3-6 p.m.; Northern Hills Chinook Pond Hockey Tournament at Iron Creek Lake, game times TBA.

— Sunday: Northern Hills Chinook Pond Hockey Tournament at Iron Creek Lake, game times TBA. 

Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com

