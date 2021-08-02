 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Black Hawk - $349,900

Conveniently located, this 5 bed 3 bath home sits blocks away from Black Hawk Elementary School and minutes from I-90. Sitting on 1 acre, a spacious backyard will bring you privacy, beautiful views of the Black Hills, and is perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom features double walk in closest with a master bath with a walk in closet. The walk out basement has it's own kitchenette, separate washer and dryer hookups, and a separate bathroom. The attached two stall garage offer ample storage and enough space for a workspace. Listed by Jeffery Christians, Keller Williams 605-340-0768.

