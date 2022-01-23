Stop what you are doing and check this one out!! Features include 5 bedrooms; four and a half bathrooms, a gas burning fireplace, underground sprinkler system, laundry area on both levels and a heated two-stall attached garage! On the upper level you will be greeted with the living room/dining room area and kitchen. There is a walkout to a large deck from the kitchen, living room and master bedroom. Also featured on the upper level are two spacious master suites with master bathrooms, one with a large walk-in closet. There is also a half bathroom with a stackable washer and dryer. The lower level has three additional bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a large family room, two laundry room/utility room areas and plenty of extra storage space. Large fenced in backyard with your very own laying hens that are included. Easy access to I90. Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553
5 Bedroom Home in Black Hawk - $475,000
