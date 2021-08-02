5 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $264,900

Listed by Kera Williams, KWBH, 605-415-6636. 3 level home with space for the whole family! *5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms *Open main level with a spacious living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas *Comfortable living room with large window and gas fireplace *Corner kitchen with an appliance suite, window overlooking the back yard and island for added seating and storage *Upper level master bedroom with ensuite bathroom *Basement is partially finished and framed for 2 added bedrooms and 1 bathroom *Laundry area with half bathroom *Large multi-purpose room above the garage *Attached 2-car garage *Raised back deck leads to the fully fenced back yard *Located close to EAFB and easy access to I90.