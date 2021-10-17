Listed by Molly Remboldt, KWBH, 605-787-1164. This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home sits on a large fenced corner lot and is just minutes from Ellsworth Airforce Base, Douglas Schools and the interstate. Offering an open concept layout, the spacious kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space, walk-in pantry, and breakfast bar seating. Cozy up to the gas fireplace on winter nights or enjoy entertaining with the spacious back deck including stairs that lead down to the walk out patio and backyard. The main level has a master suite boasting French doors to the deck, HUGE walk-in closet and a bathroom to die for; walk in shower, separate jetted tub, double vanity sink and tile throughout! Two more bedrooms and a guest bathroom complete the upper level. The spacious lower level has two more bedrooms, guest bathroom and is perfect for game nights or having friends over to enjoy the wet bar including a fridge!
5 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $355,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Trace Adkins has cancelled his Nov. 11 concert at Deadwood Mountain Grand resort.
- Updated
The main building of the Ascent Innovation Campus in downtown Rapid City has been named the David Lust Accelerator Building, in honor of a man…
- Updated
Delta Air Lines confirmed Friday the Delta Connection flight between Rapid City Regional Airport and Salt Lake City International Airport will…
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
- Updated
After 32 years of ownership, Ron Russo is saying goodbye to the Fairmont Hotel.
A Belle Fourche, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Philip.
- Updated
The Monument Board of Directors meeting began with disappointing news Tuesday morning.
- Updated
A man was found dead near Rapid Creek just off of Pressler Junction on Wednesday morning.
- Updated
The son of a Meade County state senator received more than $1 million in COVID relief funding for a business he says is located in Union Cente…
- Updated
Officials at Monument Health and Vibra Healthcare conducted a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday for a specialty hospital slated to be built w…