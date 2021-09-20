Welcome into this gorgeously maintained ranch style home; w/over 2,700 sq feet, this home offers 5 large bedrooms (3 on the main) 3 full bathrooms (2 on the main), finished basement & attached 2 car garage. You won?t be able to ignore the craftsmanship in this home: intricate trayed ceilings, solid core doors, hardwood engineered flooring/luxury vinyl planks, contractor grade window coverings, gas fireplace...they just don?t build them like this anymore! Open concept is perfect for hosting & the wrap around kitchen offers all the counter/cabinet space you ever need. Access to the kitchen, right from the garage, this home was built with the user in mind. Upgraded stainless steel appliances showcase this beautiful kitchen & the private en suite bed/bath is worth bragging about w/dual vanity sink &XXL walk in closet. Recessed/dimmable lighting in the theater room downstairs, tons of closet space & 10x13 laundry/mech room for your storage needs. Water softener, sump pump & radon mitigation system are all included with this home, added safety & comfort. Located minutes from Ellsworth AFB & Douglas School District, you won?t want to miss out on this beautiful home. Call today to make it yours!
5 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $377,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
I tested positive for Covid last fall. I had an antibody test last week. After nearly one year, I still have antibodies with strong natural im…
- Updated
There are now more active COVID-19 infections in Pennington County than at any time since the pandemic began. The previous high mark had been …
- Updated
A former Rapid City Area Schools teacher's state teaching certificate was permanently revoked in January after she pleaded guilty to repeatedl…
- Updated
Michael Brooks guided the Rapid City Stevens girls’ basketball team to a surprising second-place finish in the Class AA State Tournament last …
When Susan, a teacher at a Rapid City Area Schools high school, tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of last October, she said she knew it …
- Updated
The construction of the new Summit Arena at The Monument is still on pace to finish by Oct. 1, but getting people to work there isn't going as…
Christopher Cudmore no longer asks himself why he had to spend most of the last decade in prison, nor does he punish himself internally for de…
- Updated
The COVID-19 death of a Pennington County man in his 30s raised the county's death toll to 219 and the overall death toll for the state to 2,093.
- Updated
Active COVID-19 cases continued to rise Tuesday despite 951 people being listed as recovered from the virus. There were 992 new infections rep…
- Updated
Most South Dakotans consider handwashing to be the best measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and there isn’t widespread support in the s…