5 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $377,000

Welcome into this gorgeously maintained ranch style home; w/over 2,700 sq feet, this home offers 5 large bedrooms (3 on the main) 3 full bathrooms (2 on the main), finished basement & attached 2 car garage. You won?t be able to ignore the craftsmanship in this home: intricate trayed ceilings, solid core doors, hardwood engineered flooring/luxury vinyl planks, contractor grade window coverings, gas fireplace...they just don?t build them like this anymore! Open concept is perfect for hosting & the wrap around kitchen offers all the counter/cabinet space you ever need. Access to the kitchen, right from the garage, this home was built with the user in mind. Upgraded stainless steel appliances showcase this beautiful kitchen & the private en suite bed/bath is worth bragging about w/dual vanity sink &XXL walk in closet. Recessed/dimmable lighting in the theater room downstairs, tons of closet space & 10x13 laundry/mech room for your storage needs. Water softener, sump pump & radon mitigation system are all included with this home, added safety & comfort. Located minutes from Ellsworth AFB & Douglas School District, you won?t want to miss out on this beautiful home. Call today to make it yours!