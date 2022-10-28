 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $424,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $424,900

Call or Text Listing Agent - Kade Welfl - The Real Estate Center of Spearfish - 605-210-0010 for more information. This 5 bed, 3 bath home is located within walking distance of the Douglas Middle School and High School. The home is in excellent condition and ready for a large or small family to make it their own. The exterior has a large backyard that is 3/4 fenced with a beautiful deck that is accessible from the dining area to the lawn. The main level boasts granite tops, luxury vinyl flooring throughout and a beautiful primary suite with a tiled shower, his and her sinks and a large walk-in closet. The large pantry, natural gas range and brand new appliances are a few of accessories that make this an exceptional kitchen. The lower level is where you'll find the oversized second family room, additional 3 bedrooms and the 3rd full bathroom. The lower level is flooded with natural light, giving it a cozy yet warm and comfortable feeling. Buyer is responsible for verifying all information on this MLS document.

People are also reading…

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 25

Your Two Cents for Oct. 25

Technical Sergeant Jason Olivencia giving away the Hot Wheels is a fantastic way to make a kid happy. The small cars can open up a child’s ima…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 27

Your Two Cents for Oct. 27

If you want to know who will pick up the tab for Medicaid expansion when the Federal Government pulls the upfront Fed funding, look no further…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News