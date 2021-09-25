Listed by Molly Remboldt, KWBH, 605-787-1164. **Looking for your perfect country living getaway?? **Here it is** This beautiful home sitting on 6 acres offers all of the parking you would ever need. RV hook ups, 2 car attached garage and room to breathe between your neighbors. Short and easy commute to Ellsworth AFB & Douglas School District. Open concept living w/garage access (grocery carrying made easy) to the kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and large windows invite your guests for all of your entertaining preferences. Off the patio, enjoy the cool summer nights under your covered porch w/beautiful sunset views to the West and listening to the crickets chirp from your private pond to the South. Three bedrooms on the main including a bath. In the basement, enjoy game night in the family room, two additional bedrooms (1 NTC) and a custom tiled shower in the guest bathroom. This home has so much to offer, you don?t want to miss out. Call today to schedule your showing!
5 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $429,900
-
- Updated
