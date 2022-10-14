5 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $434,000

Call or Text Listing Agent - Kade Welfl - The Real Estate Center of Spearfish - 605-210-0010 for more information. This 5 bed, 3 bath home is located within walking distance of the Douglas Middle School and High School. The home is in excellent condition and ready for a large or small family to make it their own. The exterior has a large backyard that is 3/4 fenced with a beautiful deck that is accessible from the dining area to the lawn. The main level boasts granite tops, luxury vinyl flooring throughout and a beautiful primary suite with a tiled shower, his and her sinks and a large walk-in closet. The large pantry, natural gas range and brand new appliances are a few of accessories that make this an exceptional kitchen. The lower level is where you'll find the oversized second family room, additional 3 bedrooms and the 3rd full bathroom. The lower level is flooded with natural light, giving it a cozy yet warm and comfortable feeling. Buyer is responsible for verifying all information on this MLS document.