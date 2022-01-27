 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Hermosa - $1,299,000

HERE IT IS!! A Hidden Black Hills Treasure! So many options! Very private 9.1 acre lot in the super popular Box Canyon Area w/ 2 complete homes (each w/attached garages) & an extra upstairs apartment/guest quarters. All in a wonderful peaceful setting among the pines. FULLY FURNISHED AND SOLD TURNKEY! Owners live in the gracious 3,300 SF main home (5 bed/4.5 bth) and have recently rented out the rest as a vacation rental. This main home has an open floor plan with amazing kitchen/dining/living area set for entertaining–beautiful cabinets, quartz countertops, double oven, vaulted ceilings, oak wood floors, stone fireplace, large windows for natural light, 16’ sliding glass doors to large back patio for additional seating. 2 master suites w/ large bathrooms on main level. Previous owners lived in the smaller home (3 bed/1bth) & rented the remainder as a vacation destination rental. This home is one level with open floor plan also–hickory cupboards and floors, large master bedroom suite. Most of the furnishings throughout both homes and apartment area are brand new or are a part of the owners extensive collections.High Quality finishes throughout. Extensive outdoor living spaces to enjoy–various patios, decks, balconies, walkways, and a huge fenced garden area. Plus a humongous concrete pad area for parking and keeping the homes free from dirt. There is the start of another 40x80 shop building that would make a great RV pad in the meantime. Bds/bths on MLS is just for main home.

