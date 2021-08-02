5 Bedroom Home in Hermosa - $425,000

Listed by Cheri St. Pierre, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 390-2481. Fabulous open floor plan in this single floor living like-new ranch on a large, privacy fenced-in lot! Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with plenty of white cabinets, quartz countertops, center island, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, pantry & striking engineered hardwood floors that extend into the dining room area & the sun-splashed living room with cozy electric fireplace, vaulted ceiling & walkout to sprawling patio. Dreamy master suite with walk-in closet, walk-in shower, tub & double vanity. 4 more beds (one could be an office & another could be play/rec/family room), full guest bath PLUS spacious drop zone & laundry area. LP smart siding, engineered hardwood floors throughout, handy corner storage shed & huge 3-stall attached heated garage with workshop area & attached 1/2 bath. One of the nicest homes in the area!