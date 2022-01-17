5 Bedroom Home in New Underwood - $315,000

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Beautifully remodeled ranch style home with a partially finished basement on 2.4 acres! *New roof, fully reconfigured main floor layout, vinyl flooring throughout main level, upgraded woodwork throughout, 2 updated bathrooms, renovated kitchen and more! *5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms *Fantastic open concept living area makes entertaining a breeze- with a large kitchen that flows into the dining area and onto the living room *Comfortable living room with large windows, great natural light and a corner woodburning fireplace for style and warmth *Remodeled kitchen with Kenmore appliances (including 5 burner gas stove!), generous countertop space, a corner pantry closet and a large island with built in dishwasher, 2 sinks and bar seating *Main level master suite with 2 closets and private access to the updated bathroom with an oversized soaker tub with slate tile surround and 2 shower heads *Main floor laundry room with storage shelving *Partially finished basement waiting to be customized as you wish- a spacious family room, 1 full bathroom, 3 bedrooms (2 ntc for window size), and a large mechanical/storage room await your finishing touches!