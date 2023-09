Call or Text Listing Agent - Kade Welfl - The Real Estate Center of Spearfish - (605)210-0010 for more information. This 17.62-acre commercial lot is conveniently located between exit 46 and 48 off of Interstate 90. Sturgis road provides access and there is over 945 feet of interstate frontage. The house has been completely remodeled and the 18,000-square-foot riding arena is ready to be put to use or converted to a new use.