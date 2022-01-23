 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $299,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $299,900

Looking for a big corner lot in a quiet community? Look no more! This updated home with has a huge addition making it 5 bedroom 2 bath with an office! All new kitchen appliances and new flooring throughout most of the home and fresh paint. New roof on both garage and home in 2021, new furnace and AC in 2020, new water heater in 2019, new water softner in 2021. Relax on the patio out back and enjoy the horse shoe pits and fenced in garden area. Walking distance to the park! The home can be hooked into city water if you wanted to do so.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

For all those complaining about rising property taxes, this is what happens when you don't have state income tax.

Your Two Cents for Jan. 18

Your Two Cents for Jan. 18

Thank you Jerry Munson (voters were clear about cannabis) for pointing out the obvious. Something our elected officials have no clue about. Do…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 21

Your Two Cents for Jan. 21

The mayor has asked citizens to stay away from city offices because of the high volume of sickness in our community, but somehow we feel it co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News