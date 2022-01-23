Looking for a big corner lot in a quiet community? Look no more! This updated home with has a huge addition making it 5 bedroom 2 bath with an office! All new kitchen appliances and new flooring throughout most of the home and fresh paint. New roof on both garage and home in 2021, new furnace and AC in 2020, new water heater in 2019, new water softner in 2021. Relax on the patio out back and enjoy the horse shoe pits and fenced in garden area. Walking distance to the park! The home can be hooked into city water if you wanted to do so.
5 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $299,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 50-year-old Box Elder man is in the Pennington County Jail following a pursuit Monday night that ended in Wasta.
PIERRE | A Republican-dominated South Dakota House committee on Friday rejected Gov. Kristi Noem's proposal to require public schools to have …
South Dakota touts itself as a business-friendly state. That enticed Steve Saint to relocate from Colorado to buy Fort WeLikIt Family Campgrou…
At about 12:48 a.m., Saturday the Spearfish Police Department received a 911 call requesting medical services for 43-year-old Destiny Dawn Rog…
For all those complaining about rising property taxes, this is what happens when you don't have state income tax.
Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simon has announced that Caitlin Pierson will serve as the new community relations manager for the…
The second South Dakota child under age 10 has died from complications of COVID-19, according to Tuesday's report from the Department of Health.
PIERRE | South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday slammed how fellow Republicans are handling an impeachment probe of the state's attorney g…
Thank you Jerry Munson (voters were clear about cannabis) for pointing out the obvious. Something our elected officials have no clue about. Do…
The mayor has asked citizens to stay away from city offices because of the high volume of sickness in our community, but somehow we feel it co…