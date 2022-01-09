Looking for a big corner lot in a quiet community? Look no more! This updated home with has a huge addition making it 5 bedroom 2 bath with an office! All new kitchen appliances and new flooring throughout most of the home and fresh paint. New roof on both garage and home in 2021, new furnace and AC in 2020, new water heater in 2019, new water softner in 2021. Relax on the patio out back and enjoy the horse shoe pits and fenced in garden area. Walking distance to the park! The home can be hooked into city water if you wanted to do so.
5 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $324,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 36-year-old Pine Ridge man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
What started out as a routine traffic stop for an expired dealer's tag turned into a potentially life-threatening situation for a Rapid City p…
A Newell woman is facing several felony drug charges after deputies with the Meade County Sheriff's Office discovered 44 grams of heroin and a…
A woman injured in an accident when her bicycle tire caught in a storm drain was unsuccessful in her attempt to sue the city of Rapid City for…
So much for the Social Security cost-of-living increase. Because of the increased deductions for Medicare and Part D prescriptions, my benefit…
Todd Palmer, athletic director of Sturgis Brown High School, submitted his resignation at Monday's Meade School District special board meeting…
Wouldn't it be great if the county commissioners would lower property taxes 17% instead of raising their salaries another 17% with the new pro…
A fire rendered a Rapid City home a complete loss Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Rapid City Fire Department.
My dream for 2022 is for the local government to prioritize the needs of the hard-working, tax-paying citizens first.
No, State Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller, you can't purport to welcome input from constituents and then submit a column to the Journal carping about …