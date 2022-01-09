5 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $324,900

Looking for a big corner lot in a quiet community? Look no more! This updated home with has a huge addition making it 5 bedroom 2 bath with an office! All new kitchen appliances and new flooring throughout most of the home and fresh paint. New roof on both garage and home in 2021, new furnace and AC in 2020, new water heater in 2019, new water softner in 2021. Relax on the patio out back and enjoy the horse shoe pits and fenced in garden area. Walking distance to the park! The home can be hooked into city water if you wanted to do so.