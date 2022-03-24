5 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $575,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Welcome home to this one-of-a-kind property on nearly 6 acres with NO covenants! *Offering 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and just over 3,200sqft, this home has room for everyone *Cozy entryway with built in hall tree opens to a spacious living room that serves as the heart of this home *Luxury vinyl plank flooring, fantastic natural light and a gas fireplace compliment this space *The nearby gourmet kitchen features upgraded soft close cabinetry, ample counter space, stainless steel appliances, an 8.5' island and a walk in corner pantry *Formal dining area with slider access to back yard *Main level master suite with comfortable bedroom, walk in closet and an ensuite spa-like bathroom, complete with 2 sinks, a soaker tub and impressive walk-in shower with custom tile accents and rain showerhead *2 additional bedrooms with walk in closets, 1 full bathroom, and a main floor laundry/mud room with storage space and utility sink complete this level