Listed by Matt Newton, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills-Spearfish, 605-545-4248. Stunning VIEWS!!! Gorgeous views of the prairie and the edge of the Black Hills fill each window frame in this NEW CONSTRUCTION house full of natural light and space! Just imagine the picturesque sunsets, sunrises, and thunderstorms that you'll be able to watch as you enjoy this elegant ranch-style 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom house. Step into an open concept living space with high ceilings, a stone fireplace and a spacious kitchen with plenty of storage, a corner pantry, dark-stained beautiful Merillat cabinets and granite countertops. Perfect for either entertaining or cozy nights together! The main bedroom located on the main level and features its own walk-in closet and bathroom with a dual vanity and mirrors, and a natural-toned and stylish stone and tile shower. Doing laundry will be a breeze in this house with the laundry room located on the main floor and including a folding table, a sink and closet. The finished basement gives you even more living space right from the moment you unpack your moving boxes! And don't forget the attached 3-car garage and 1.53 acres. This house gives you space to roam!! Located just minutes from Rapid City and I90 for an easy commute into town or a quick trip to the Black Hills National Forest.