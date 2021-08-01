Open House Sunday (8/1) 1:30-3 pm! This mid-century home has great potential and is a wonderful investment opportunity! It has been a rental property for the last 8 years. Three beds on the main floor, with large living room and cozy kitchen. Large window in the living room lets in the beautiful Eastern morning sun. Built-in storage throughout highlights the charm of this older home. Two bedrooms have extensive built-in cabinets and vanities. Laundry/mud room at the back of the house. Family room, utility area with sink, plenty of storage, and 2 NTC bedrooms in the basement. Just a few blocks from downtown, and close to schools. New roof & exterior paint in 2021 gives this home excellent curb appeal. Fenced back yard has a few mature trees and Buyer & buyers agent to verify all mls data & measurements. Seller is a licensed broker in the state of South Dakota. Seller will not repair foundation.
5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $200,000
