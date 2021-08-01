5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $245,000

House needs a lot of work but has great potential. Ranch style home on 1.38 acres with 2 single attached garages plus the big detached garage. House is 3000 + square feet, main floor is 1582, basement 1534 so lots of room to make the home yours. Perimeter is fenced on 3 sides with chain link and locked entry gait. Property is being sold as is, seller can't do repairs.