Listed by Lonnie Doney, KWBH, 605-407-1048. Move-in ready ranch style home with a finished basement in an established Rapid City neighborhood! *Newer AC unit *Windows, siding, soffit, fascia and gutters replaced in 2010 *Freshly poured driveway and sidewalk *5bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Hardwood floors throughout main level *Comfortable living room with large picture window with views out front *Spacious kitchen with great cabinet and counter space, appliances all replaced in 2003 and access to the attached garage *Cozy dining room with access to the back yard *3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on main floor *Updated main floor bathroom with newer vanity, fresh tile shower and floors *Basement level has a cozy family room with stained concrete floors, 2 bedrooms with large windows, a full bathroom with walk in tile shower, large laundry/utility room and a 4'x5' storage room *Good storage throughout *Attached 1-car garage with back yard access *Large wood deck and ground level patio overlook the HUGE fully fenced back yard *Beautiful landscaping throughout the property maintained by sprinkler system *Located close to major medical facilities, sports complex and city pool- call today!
5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $274,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man in his 20s was ejected from a Chevy Suburban after being struck by a Dodge Stratus that was fleeing from police.
- Updated
A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday in a drowning at Pactola Reservoir.
- Updated
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered Thursday in a burned vehicle near Rockerville.
- Updated
The Rapid City Area Schools Education Center was standing-room only as four new members of the Rapid City Area Schools' Board of Education wer…
A taste of Louisiana has come to the Black Hills. Storming Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar opened July 21 at Rushmore Crossing.
The July 26 annual meeting of the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education saw two distinct boards making decisions on behalf of the school …
- Updated
The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.
- Updated
A north Rapid City home was destroyed during an early Wednesday morning fire, officials said.
- Updated
U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Viken on Tuesday granted a motion to dismiss the indictment of a man charged with health care fraud and acqu…
- Updated
Four city and county agencies pulled an individual from the Memorial Park pond Tuesday after an hour of searching.