5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $274,900

Listed by Lonnie Doney, KWBH, 605-407-1048. Move-in ready ranch style home with a finished basement in an established Rapid City neighborhood! *Newer AC unit *Windows, siding, soffit, fascia and gutters replaced in 2010 *Freshly poured driveway and sidewalk *5bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Hardwood floors throughout main level *Comfortable living room with large picture window with views out front *Spacious kitchen with great cabinet and counter space, appliances all replaced in 2003 and access to the attached garage *Cozy dining room with access to the back yard *3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on main floor *Updated main floor bathroom with newer vanity, fresh tile shower and floors *Basement level has a cozy family room with stained concrete floors, 2 bedrooms with large windows, a full bathroom with walk in tile shower, large laundry/utility room and a 4'x5' storage room *Good storage throughout *Attached 1-car garage with back yard access *Large wood deck and ground level patio overlook the HUGE fully fenced back yard *Beautiful landscaping throughout the property maintained by sprinkler system *Located close to major medical facilities, sports complex and city pool- call today!