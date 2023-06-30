Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Sprawling ranch style home with a finished basement on a flat interior lot! Offering 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2,400sqft, this home has plenty of space *Modern design throughout- neutral paint colors with white trim, dark cabinetry and gray floors *The comfortable living room welcomes you in and opens to the corner kitchen and cozy dining areas, making entertaining a breeze *Laminate tile flooring and great natural light throughout the entire main level *Corner kitchen with ceiling height cabinetry with crown molding, white appliances and a window overlooking the front yard *Large hallway leads you back to the 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and main level laundry closet *Spacious main level primary suite with large closet and ensuite bathroom with walk in shower *Basement level is fully finished and has a large family room, 2 bedrooms with egress windows, 1 full bathroom with combination shower/tub and storage space throughout *Outside has a flat lot with plenty of off street parking in the back yard. Located close to restaurants, local schools and a few blocks from the Monument Arena, call today!