Welcome to this beautiful 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom home located in a highly desirable area of town. This spacious property offers plenty of room for your family with its five well-appointed bedrooms, ensuring everyone has their own private space. The house features a convenient 2-car garage, providing secure parking and extra storage for your vehicles and belongings. As you step outside, you'll be greeted by a meticulously maintained mature yard, offering a serene and inviting atmosphere. The yard is surrounded by a privacy fence, allowing you to enjoy your outdoor space in peace and seclusion. Gardening enthusiasts will be delighted to find raised garden beds, perfect for cultivating your favorite plants, flowers, or vegetables. The property is equipped with a sprinkler system, ensuring that your yard remains vibrant and lush with minimal effort. For added security and peace of mind, the house is equipped with a security camera system, allowing you to monitor your property from anywhere at any time. You can rest easy knowing that your home is protected. The basement has been recently finished, providing additional living space that can be utilized as a family room, entertainment area, or home office, depending on your needs and preferences. Overall, this home offers the perfect blend of comfort, functionality, and security.