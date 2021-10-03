 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $364,900

  • Updated
Listed by Julie Aughenbaugh, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills, 605-431-7590. This ranch style home is simply beautiful! From the minute you step through the front door, you will love the open, inviting floor plan. The living room has a tray ceiling, and flows into a large dining area, with access to a large outdoor living area. The large kitchen features maple cabinets, loaded with upgrades such as pull outs in each cabinet, glass front doors, and an island perfect for entertaining. The main floor also features a master bedroom with a master bath and a separate powder room. Two additional bedrooms (yes, 3 bedrooms on the main floor!) and a bathroom complete this floor. Downstairs, you will find 2 additional bedrooms (one NTC - no closet), a full bathroom with a great tile shower, and a large family/theater room, with built-in wiring for surround sound. Tons of storage is available on this level in the mechanical room, as well as in the office/craft room.

