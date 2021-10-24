5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $379,000

 Skip to main content
Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled 5 bedroom 2 bathroom Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms on the main floor. So many great features to mention like new siding, new roof, new front porch, updated flooring, new windows, fresh paint, updated fireplace, bonus office room, huge laundry room, privacy fence has gate that opens up for RV/boat storage, walkout basement, extra deep garage for tons of storage or extra room for motorcycle and lawnmower. located in a well established neighborhood with huge mature trees within walking distance to Pinedale Elementary School, Stevens High School, and Wilderness Park Playground. This will be one you won't want to miss. Downstairs also features hook ups to add a kitchen in laundry area to possibly convert to a multi-family unit with a private entry in back. Listed by-Matt Senftner-Keller Williams-605-389-1314

