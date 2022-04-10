 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $379,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $379,900

Listed by Holly Glatt, 605-641-4425, Keller Williams Realty. Check out this West side charmer! Very well maintained, inside & out. This home offers a great open living space with original hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, faux wood beam and beautifully hand-crafted fireplace built ins. Fantastic kitchen with solid surface countertops, totally custom cabinets- be sure to look closely at all of the functional storage inside! Three bedrooms on the main level with large bathroom. Basement has been very well renovated with new carpet, drywall, 2 bedrooms with egress windows and new bathroom with tiled walk in shower! Laundry room has great built in shelving. Private back yard is a dream with large deck, pergola, sprinkler system, mature trees, and so much room to play! Insulated 14x9 attached garden shed would make a great exercise space or extend your covered parking! Brand new furnace and tankless water heater in 2022. Skyline Wilderness trailhead is just across the street! Buyer & buyers agent to verify MLS info and measurements

