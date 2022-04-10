Listed by Holly Glatt, 605-641-4425, Keller Williams Realty. Check out this West side charmer! Very well maintained, inside & out. This home offers a great open living space with original hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, faux wood beam and beautifully hand-crafted fireplace built ins. Fantastic kitchen with solid surface countertops, totally custom cabinets- be sure to look closely at all of the functional storage inside! Three bedrooms on the main level with large bathroom. Basement has been very well renovated with new carpet, drywall, 2 bedrooms with egress windows and new bathroom with tiled walk in shower! Laundry room has great built in shelving. Private back yard is a dream with large deck, pergola, sprinkler system, mature trees, and so much room to play! Insulated 14x9 attached garden shed would make a great exercise space or extend your covered parking! Brand new furnace and tankless water heater in 2022. Skyline Wilderness trailhead is just across the street! Buyer & buyers agent to verify MLS info and measurements
5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $379,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rapid City Area Schools board approved Tuesday night the departure of 30 district employees, including teachers and an assistant superinte…
Box Elder police have identified the body found Monday in a creek near Landmark Court.
Rapid City police are seeking the public's help to locate 28-year-old Aquila Mae Herman of Rapid City.
Puddle of Mudd and Lita Ford will return to the Buffalo Chip for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The former owner of a downtown Rapid City bar has plead guilty in federal court to failing to withhold and pay $699,123 in taxes between 2008 …
I am glad I am a retired teacher as I would never teach in South Dakota with a governor telling me how to teach and what to teach. Thank goodn…
As a single woman over 65 on a fixed income, I find myself again struggling to pay my taxes, which take at least two months of my take home pa…
One fire of six is under investigation in the Rapid City area after crews responded to fires between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Rapid City is the fastest growing metropolitan area in the Midwest, the 36th fastest growing metropolitan area in the United States and is amo…
The duo's move brings the total number of Yellow Jackets in the portal up to four after Ryder Kirsch and Taylor Edwards signaled their intent late last month