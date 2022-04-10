5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $385,000

Open house Sunday (4/10) 12-2! Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams BH. Great updated home on a corner lot in Rapid Valley. Located just down the street from Valley View Elem/ East MS. Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling, picture window, and gas fireplace. Kitchen/dining opens up to fenced back yard. Kitchen features large pantry, spacious breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms on the upper floor, with trayed ceilings and roomy closets. Spacious master suite includes attached bathroom, barn door for walk-in closet with built-in shelving, and views of the backyard. New flooring on the upper level. Basement level offers 3 bedrooms with egress windows. Cove heat in basement bedrooms. Large windows provide ample light. Dedicated laundry room. Bathrooms have extra storage. Backyard slopes away from house for drainage. Extra large patio with pavers spans the entire length of the home. Buyer & buyers agent to verify all MLS information.