 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $385,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $385,000

Open house Sunday (4/10) 12-2! Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams BH. Great updated home on a corner lot in Rapid Valley. Located just down the street from Valley View Elem/ East MS. Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling, picture window, and gas fireplace. Kitchen/dining opens up to fenced back yard. Kitchen features large pantry, spacious breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms on the upper floor, with trayed ceilings and roomy closets. Spacious master suite includes attached bathroom, barn door for walk-in closet with built-in shelving, and views of the backyard. New flooring on the upper level. Basement level offers 3 bedrooms with egress windows. Cove heat in basement bedrooms. Large windows provide ample light. Dedicated laundry room. Bathrooms have extra storage. Backyard slopes away from house for drainage. Extra large patio with pavers spans the entire length of the home. Buyer & buyers agent to verify all MLS information.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 9

Your Two Cents for April 9

I am glad I am a retired teacher as I would never teach in South Dakota with a governor telling me how to teach and what to teach. Thank goodn…

Your Two Cents for April 7

Your Two Cents for April 7

As a single woman over 65 on a fixed income, I find myself again struggling to pay my taxes, which take at least two months of my take home pa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News