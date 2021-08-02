5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $390,000

Listed by Holly Glatt, Keller Williams Realty 605-641-4425. Beautiful and updated Rapid Valley home with walkout basement and over 3300 sq ft of living space. Totally open living space with vaulted ceiling and skylights. Completely upgraded kitchen with modern finishes and unique butcherblock island (new subway tile backsplash to be installed 6/27). New LVT flooring and fresh paint on main floor. Three bedrooms (including master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and attached bath with dual vanity, whirlpool tub, and shower) and laundry room with sink on main floor for your convenience. Two additional bedrooms and a spacious family room are in the basement with walkout to patio. 24x24 unfinished space under garage is great for a workout area or storage. Back yard is great for entertaining, with covered deck, built-in lighting, and privacy fence. Close to schools. Rolling lot provides a blank canvas for landscaping. Buyer & buyers agent to verify all MLS information.