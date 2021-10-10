This is a five bedroom, three bath, two car garage in the Terracita area. Come take a look at this unique layout with three bedrooms on the main level and a second kitchen area in the lower level with a family room. Walkout to the backyard which opens itself up to the garden and views of the city. Close to the hospital and 5th street corridor for easy access. Listed by Tim Holt, VIP Properties, 605-415-3617.
5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $395,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After several days of testimony, a jury found 17-year-old Ronald Black Cloud guilty of second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of Nath…
- Updated
Firefighters battling the Auburn Fire just northwest of Rapid City are working against unseasonably hot and dry conditions Tuesday in an attem…
- Updated
One person is dead and several more were injured during a crash near the 2800 block of Highway 44.A westbound SUV traveling at a high rate of …
- Updated
A mechanical failure caused the Auburn Fire, according to state and local officials.
A non-profit organization has filed a lawsuit against the South Dakota National Guard and United States Army alleging Freedom of Information A…
- Updated
South Dakota, a small state recognized for a massive stone sculpture of four U.S. presidents, has quietly built a reputation as a haven for th…
- Updated
- 4 min to read
“There’s a lot of big things to come,” quarterback Jaden Guthmiller said. “We’re still pretty young, but I think we’re going to do great things here in the future.”
- Updated
At least one person was taken to a Rapid City hospital by ambulance following a crash at the intersection of Universal Drive and Sturgis Road …
- Updated
A grass fire north of Rapid City has burned between 500 and 750 acres as of 8 a.m. Tuesday but is 25% contained, according to Great Plains Fire.
- Updated
East Rapid City will be seeing another 212 apartments that make up more than half of the city’s September building permit valuation.