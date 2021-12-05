This is a five bedroom, three bath, two car garage in the Terracita area. Come take a look at this unique layout with three bedrooms on the main level and a second kitchen area in the lower level with a family room. Walkout to the backyard which opens itself up to the garden and views of the city. Close to the hospital and 5th street corridor for easy access. Listed by Tim Holt, VIP Properties, 605-415-3617.
5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $395,000
