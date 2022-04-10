5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $399,900

Listed by Will Dixon, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills, 605-390-1140. Welcome to this 5 bedroom (1 NTC - currently used as an office),3 bathroom, 3 car garage home. This well maintained home includes a privacy fenced yard with sprinkler system, new roof, gutters,exterior paint and wonderful landscapting. Check out one of the open houses being held Thursday (1:30-3:30), Friday (1:30-3:30) andSaturday (12-3)!