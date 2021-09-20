 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $399,900

Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled 5 bedroom 2 bathroom Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms on the main floor. located in a very well established neighborhood with huge mature trees within walking distance to Pinedale Elementary School, Stevens High School, and Wilderness Park Playground. With new siding, roof, front porch, updated flooring, new windows, updated fireplace, and fresh paint on a nice large corner lot, this will be one you won't want to miss. Downstairs features hook ups to add a kitchen in laundry area to possibly convert to a multi-family unit with a private entry in back. Listed by-Matt Senftner-Keller Williams-605-389-1314

