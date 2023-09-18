Listed by Holly Hultgren, KWBH, 605-545-1943. One word: POTENTIAL! Nestled among the pine trees, this spacious split foyer home is ready to be brought back to life- could it be your new home? *Bring your vision and lots of sweat equity to this 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3,345sqft home on a .75 acre tree covered lot *Main level has amazing views to the east, with tons of natural light *A double sided fireplace splits this level into two functional spaces- one end of the home houses the large dining area and spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, a built in cooktop and walk in pantry with laundry hookups *On the other end is an oversized living room with double slider doors to the back deck *Just down the hall are this floor's 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms- great for privacy from the main living area *Walkout basement level is uniquely set up with a large family room, 2 bedrooms (ntc for windows), 1 bathroom and lots of storage space *Drive under 2-car garage *Expansive back porch was built in 2015 and wraps around nearly 2/3 of the home- 2 partially covered areas for a morning cup of coffee, or host friends and family in the multi-level seating areas *Flat usable yard combines with natural landscaping throughout. This home is a diamond in the rough, and with the right amount of vision could be transformed into an amazing one-of-a-kind property- are you up to the challenge? Call today!