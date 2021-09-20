5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $419,900

Modern home located in Red Rock Meadows neighborhood! Great 5bd/3ba floorplan featuring hardwood floors in the living area an master bedroom. Walk-in closet and jetted tub in the master suite. Kitchen and dining area open up to a nice expanded deck into the back yard. Lower level of the home is completely finished with a huge family room with a gas fireplace and two additional beds and a bath. Nice back deck and backyard with underground sprinklers. Listed by Kevin Andreson Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409.