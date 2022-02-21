 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $434,900

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Welcome home to this beautifully maintained 3-level home with upgrades inside and out! *Don't miss features include: new roof and new radon mitigation system (2021), granite countertops throughout, upgraded woodwork, high-end landscaping and more! *Offering 2,500+sqft, 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms this home has space for everyone *Main level living room with 2 story vaulted ceilings and large windows for fantastic natural light *Powder-coated metal railings carry you to the upper floor and into the kitchen and dining areas *Chef's kitchen with granite countertops, a glass tile backsplash, upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, stainless steel GE appliances and a breakfast bar for added seating *Comfortable dining area with slider door access to the back yard *Upper level master suite with spacious bedroom, an ensuite bathroom and walk in closet *2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on this level *Great storage space throughout

