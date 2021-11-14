Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams Realty. Step into this updated and spacious home in Elks Crossing. Kitchen features new countertops, updated stainless steel appliances, 2-door oven, under cabinet lights, and raised breakfast bar. Garage entrance close to make bringing groceries in a breeze. Stay cozy with living room electric fireplace & brick surround. Large windows & vaulted ceiling make the home bright. Main-floor master includes big walk-in-closet and attached bath (spacious shower with built-in seat, new countertop, sink, and mirror). Bedrooms have blackout shades. Basement includes family room, bedrooms, and bonus storage space. Spacious 19x19 family room perfect for any get together. Two large bedrooms with walk-in-closets have large window-wells to let in light. Bathroom with tile floor and double vanity. Large storage room also includes locked storage area. Backyard is private and landscaped. Buyer & buyer agent to verify MLS data & measurements.
5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $435,000
