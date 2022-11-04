5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $445,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler (605)381-7500. Nestled in a quickly growing neighborhood, this beautifully updated ranch style home offers main level living with the bonus of a fully finished walkout basement! *5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2,438sqft *Beautiful wood floors throughout the open concept main living area, accented by neutral paint, vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light *Cozy living room with inset gas fireplace with TV alcove and custom shelving *Corner kitchen has upgraded Alder cabinetry with crown molding, granite countertops, a stainless steel appliance suite, breakfast bar for added seating and a pantry closet for storage *Nearby dining area with corner windows and access to the back deck *Main level master suite with spacious bedroom with trayed ceilings, an ensuite bathroom with 2 sinks, a walk-in shower and private walk-in closet *Main floor laundry closet in hallway *Dryer is plumbed with a gas line to run either an electric or gas dryer *2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on this level *Walkout basement level has an oversized family room with door to the back yard, 2 bedrooms (1ntc for closet), a mechanical room with extra storage space and a full bathroom with walk in shower *Outside has an attached 2-car garage *Bonus poured concrete pad for added parking, a boat or RV *Raised back deck overlooks the fully privacy fenced back yard *Bonus ground level concrete patio *Rock accents throughout with pre-cast block retaining wall