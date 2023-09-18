Listed by Jeremy Kahler 605-381-7500. Spacious ranch style home on a corner lot is waiting for new owners! *Offering 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms & 2,838 SqFt, this home has space for the whole family *Main level has a great open floorplan that makes entertaining a breeze! *Large living room has wood floors, a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, surround sound, and tons of windows for great natural light *The corner kitchen has tile floors, stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplash, ample cabinetry with soft-close drawers and breakfast island for additional seating *Just off the kitchen is the private master suite with trayed ceilings, an ensuite bathroom with 2 sinks, a walk-in tile shower, and walk-in closet *2 additional bedrooms (1 with great office potential) and a full bathroom complete this level *Walkout basement has an extra large family room with a wet bar & mini fridge *Down the hall there are 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and a bonus room that could be finished into a 6th bedroom *The raised back deck offers views of the hills and overlooks the vinyl privacy fenced backyard with a cement patio and large storage shed *The attached 2 car garage is fully finished with an additional storage room with shelving *Side door provides access to the bonus parking pad *Enjoy morning coffee on the covered front porch overlooking the front yard, maintained by sprinkler system *Raised garden space behind the parking pad. Located close to shopping and schools- call today!