5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $450,000

Contact Tina Sharp 303-803-8228 or Arnie Sharp 605-381-8484 - KWBH. Amazing home in the hills!! 10 min to downtown. Located up South Canyon Rd, tucked away from the city & close enough for easy access. Remodeled entrance. Newly painted interior & deck. New light fixtures. New carpet in 3 bedrooms & living space on the lower level. Vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, dining area, living space upstairs, & entry. New tile in both baths. Remodeled upstairs bath w extra lg shower. Partially remodeled downstairs bath. New oak doors & trim. New fireplace blower. 2 bedrooms, bath, & living space on upper level. 3 bedrooms & bath in lower level - 1 bedroom could be a living area. Energy efficient electrical demand supply. Fantastic wood deck off dining room w new lighting. New, insulated garage doors. Spacious 1.42 acre treed lot! AND...RV parking! Privacy fence. Low maintenance back yard. This is the one you have been waiting for! Showings begin Sat 10AM. OPEN HOUSES Sat Feb 12, 10-2 & Sun Feb 13, 11-2.