Listed by Christian Morrison Keller Williams Realty BH 605-941-2215.This stunning 5 bed 3 bath 3 car garage house located on a cul-de-sac street in the desirable Shepherd Hills community was built just last year and has recently undergone professional landscaping, providing a fresh and appealing exterior. The spacious interior boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, all new appliances, and a functional floor plan designed for modern living. With its almost brand-new construction and attention to detail, this home is a rare find and the perfect place to call home. Come and see for yourself what this exceptional property has to offer.
5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $454,900
