5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $474,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $474,900

You are going to want to see this immaculate one owner townhome located just off of Enchanted Pines Drive. This home is finished with engineered hardwood floors, beautiful cabinetry, main level fire place and granite countertops. The main level features 3 bedrooms,2baths and laundry with an open kitchen, dining and living room area for entertaining. The completely finished lower level features a large family room w bar, two very nice sized bedrooms and a bath. The exterior is nicely landscaped with automatic sprinklers. This property is located close to downtown and Monument health. Listed by Kevin Andreson Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409

